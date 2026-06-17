Russia’s Sevmash Shipyard lays down Yasen-M-class nuclear-powered submarine Murmansk

MURMANSK, June 17. /TASS/. The Sevmash Shipyard in northwestern Russia laid down the Yasen-M-class multipurpose nuclear-powered submarine Murmansk, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"On June 17, 2026, the Sevmash Shipyard held an official ceremony to lay down the Project Yasen-M multipurpose nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Murmansk. The name to the nuclear-powered submarine has been assigned by order of Navy Commander-in-Chief Fleet Admiral Alexander Moiseyev," the ministry said in a statement.

Thus, the Russian shipbuilders launched the construction of the ninth multipurpose nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine of the upgraded Yasen-M Project, it said.

Russia builds the world’s best nuclear-powered submarines and few countries can afford their construction, Navy Commander-in-Chief Fleet Admiral Moiseyev said after the keel-laying ceremony.

"Not every country can afford to build such ships, namely, nuclear-powered submarines. <…> We build the best ships, the best nuclear-powered submarines. This is the result of the huge, revolutionary, collective work of our entire country," he stressed.

Yasen-M-class nuclear-powered submarines are capable of accomplishing all of the Navy’s objectives in any part of the World Ocean while remaining invisible, the Navy chief said.

"Submarines of this Project incorporate the most advanced achievements of domestic science, technologies and unique design solutions. These are advanced effective seaborne combat systems capable of accomplishing the entire set of the Navy’s objectives on their own and as part of multiservice force naval groups practically in any part of the World Ocean while remaining invisible to others," the admiral said.

The Russian Navy operates five Yasen-class nuclear-powered submarines and four more subs are at various stages of their construction, Moiseyev said.

"This is the ninth keel-laying ceremony. We have four more at various stages of their construction. The program stipulates the annual keel-laying of such ships to meet the needs of the state and the Navy," the admiral said.

New Yasen-class submarines will operate in Russia’s Northern and Pacific Fleets, he said.