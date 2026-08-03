Talks with Ukraine on production of Patriot systems progressing — US envoy to NATO

NEW YORK, August 3. /TASS/. The United States is making progress in negotiations with Ukraine on joint production of Patriot systems, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said in an interview with Fox Business.

"Nothing to announce this morning, but I think it [the progress] is consistent with the meetings we had in Ankara with Zelensky, my follow-up meetings two weeks ago in Kiev, where we talked to the Ukrainians about some of these co-production opportunities, and my meetings also with the companies that have these technologies and can prop up manufacturing. So I think we're moving forward," Whitaker said, answering a question about US President Donald Trump's statement regarding joint Patriot production.

US President Donald Trump said on July 31 that the United States should be very careful with granting licenses to other countries to manufacture its weapons. He said that Washington had not agreed to supply Kiev with either Patriot system technology or Tomahawk cruise missiles, and questioned this possibility.