Seventeen injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Gelendzhik hospitalized

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Seventeen people injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the southern Russian city of Gelendzhik have been taken to the hospital, Alexey Kuznetsov, an assistant to the Russian health minister, told TASS.

"According to the latest reports, 17 people injured in the drone attack on Gelendzhik by Ukrainian Nazis have been hospitalized, including two children," he said.

According to Kuznetsov, four of the injured, among them two children, are in serious condition. All patients are receiving the necessary medical care, and telemedicine consultations with specialists from federal medical centers have been arranged, he added.