Russia develops prototype vaccine for non-small cell lung cancer — scientist

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has created a prototype vaccine for non-small cell lung cancer, Director Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

"We have a prototype vaccine for non-small cell lung cancer. It is the most common type of cancer as it mainly affects smokers," he said.

The director added that the center is also developing vaccines targeting other types of cancer. They are based on the same approach used to develop the Neooncovac vaccine for melanoma.