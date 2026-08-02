Another batch of Russian humanitarian aid arrives in Iran

TEHRAN, August 2. /TASS/. Another batch of humanitarian aid from Russia has arrived in Iran amid the current spiral of escalation between Tehran and Washington, a Dagestan government representative to the Russian trade mission in Iran Andrey Tanayev said.

"Today, a batch of humanitarian aid arrived from Moscow. It was sent by the Medargo company with the support from the Great Fatherland charity foundation. The aid includes basically medical equipment and medicine, some 11 tons in all," he told TASS.

According to Tanayev, the cargoes have been handed over to the Iranian Red Crescent Society. "Deliveries [of humanitarian aid] will continue in the future," he pledged.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the United States resumed large-scale attacks on Iran overnight to July 8, having accused it of breaching the existing agreements in what concerned the Strait of Hormuz. According to the Iranian health ministry, 59 people have died and at least 666 have been injured since June 27.