Putin congratulates Russian railway workers on professional holiday

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered a video address to mark Railway Workers' Day, celebrated today.

"I cordially congratulate the workers and veterans of Russian railway transport on their professional holiday--everyone whose hard work and dedication contribute to the development of this strategically important, key industry for our country," the head of state said.

According to him, Russian railway workers are successfully meeting modern challenges by embracing the latest technologies, including electronic logistics and digitalization of services, while improving the safety, speed, and accessibility of both freight and passenger transportation.

"The construction of the first domestic high-speed railway is in full swing," the president noted. He also highlighted the contribution of Russian Railways (RZD) to supplying troops in the special military operation zone and residents of border areas, as well as to restoring rail links in Donbass and Novorossiya.

The Russian president noted that the country is proud of the achievements of many generations of railway workers.

"This year marks the 175th anniversary of the first nationwide railway, which connected Moscow and St. Petersburg. It became the cornerstone in creating Russia's powerful, developed transportation network, which helped strengthen its defense capabilities and economic growth, opened paths to developing our vast territories, gave a powerful boost to business activity and social initiatives, and radically increased the mobility of millions of people. I would like to specifically note that the technical and engineering solutions, as well as innovations implemented back then during the construction of new routes, embodied virtually all the advanced ideas of their time. Since then, Russian railways have become a symbol of reliability and progress in our country," Putin said.

"I want to thank you, dear friends, for your commitment and hard work, for valuing and being dedicated to your profession, and for achieving high results at your respective posts. I wish you good health and continued success, and all the very best! Happy holiday, dear friends!" Putin concluded.

Railway Workers' Day

Railway Workers' Day is celebrated in Russia on the first Sunday of August. Railway transport employees were the first in the country to have their professional holiday established.

It was introduced in 1896 by an order of Mikhail Khilkov, Minister of Railways of the Russian Empire. Initially, the holiday was marked on June 25 (Old Style) to coincide with the birthday of Emperor Nicholas I, whose reign saw the opening of Russia's first railway.

The holiday's current status was last reaffirmed by a decree of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR on October 1, 1980, "On Holidays and Memorable Days." Today, the professional holiday continues to be celebrated in several post-Soviet states.