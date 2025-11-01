Russia stands for unified, indivisible security — Deputy Defense Minister

KUALA LUMPUR, November 1. /TASS/. Russia is a proponent of the principle of unified and indivisible security, which implies mutually respectful relations between nations, Deputy Defense Minister Oleg Saveliyev said.

"Russia stands for the observance of the principle of unified and indivisible security, which implies mutually respectful relations between states and ensuring countries' interests without prejudice to the security of other countries," he told the 12th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus).

Saveliyev said that because of this approach, no one needs to ask "who are we against?" He said that in 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin took the initiative to form a new Eurasian security architecture that should take into account the interests of all countries and existing structures, rather than create dividing lines. "Which, as history shows, including more recently, sooner or later can turn into front lines," Saveliyev added.