MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia’s new state armaments program provides for adopting the wide use of Artificial Intelligence, the Kremlin said ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s meeting.

"As part of the state armaments program for 2027-2036, we plan to make wide use of innovative technologies, including Artificial Intelligence. The top priority areas include strategic nuclear forces, space tools, air defense systems, communications means, electronic warfare and control instruments, unmanned and robotic systems, as well as weapons based on principally new technologies," it said.

One of the principles underlying the new state program is the synchronization of design and development works, purchases of weapons and special equipment, and creating infrastructure and development of the testing-range base.

The state armaments program is a long-term plan providing for the development, production, and combat maintenance of weapons, combat and special vehicles. The ten-year document is endorsed by the president every five years. It addresses all potential threats to Russia’s national security, both existing ones and those that may emerge in the future. As of December 2025, parameters for the program for 2027-2036 are ready for endorsement.

Among the objectives of the program are reaming the armed forces based on the current challenges. The program covers the entire spectrums of promising weapons and relies on the experience of actual combat operations.

The state program for the development of the defense sector for 2-27-2036 is linked to and synchronized with the state armaments program for the same period. In fact, it is an instrument of the implementation of the state armaments program.