DONETSK, December 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are moving forces to three key cities in Donbass - Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka, and Slavyansk, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told TASS, adding that groups of foreign mercenaries from Colombia are also being deployed to the cities and surrounding suburbs.

"Right now, the enemy’s goal is to hold on to three major hubs: Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka, and Slavyansk. To this end, the enemy is deploying significant contingents, combat-ready units, trained special forces, and mercenaries, including from Colombia, to the cities and surrounding areas," Kimakovsky said.

He also noted that the Ukrainian military is building fortifications and preparing a line of defense in these areas.