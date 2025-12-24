FACTBOX: Two traffic police officers killed in explosion in southern Moscow

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Two policemen died in an explosion while detaining a suspicious person in southern Moscow, the suspect is also dead, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee reported.

TASS has compiled the main information about the incident.

Circumstances

- According to the investigators, in the early morning hours of December 24, two traffic police officers saw a suspicious person near their patrol car on Yeletskaya Street in Moscow.

- As they approached to detain him, an explosive detonated.

Victims

- Three people were killed in the explosion, including the police officers.

Investigation and reaction

- Emergency services, investigators and forensic experts are examining the incident site and video footage.

- A criminal investigation has been launched.

- The investigators are preparing for forensic examinations, including DNA tests, as well as medical and explosive examinations.

- The Moscow Prosecutor's Office is overseeing the investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

- The Moscow Department of the Russian Interior Ministry said the victims’ families will be provided with all necessary assistance.