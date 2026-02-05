Macron wants to call Putin, conversation to be prepared several days — source

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron intends to call his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but preparations for a substantive conversation will take several days, a French source told TASS.

"Preparing for a meaningful conversation will take more than a day, definitely several days," the source said. "The French leader is focused on results," he added.

Earlier, L’Express magazine reported, citing a source, that Macron's diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne was in Moscow on February 3 to meet with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.

Earlier, Macron said that he intends to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as possible. In December 2025, following the EU summit in Brussels, the French leader said that it was time for Europe to resume dialogue with Russia. In his opinion, the current format of negotiations on Ukraine, in which US representatives discuss the terms of a settlement with Russia without the Europeans, "is not optimal."