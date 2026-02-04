MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has slammed plans by the so-called Coalition of the Willing to send troops to Ukraine as overt military intervention.

"What this really is is an overt plan for foreign military intervention. That’s the only way to describe it," the diplomat pointed out at a briefing, commenting on NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s remark that the Coalition of the Willing would deploy some troops, weapons, aircraft and naval forces to Ukraine right after a peace agreement was reached.

"The forces of this so-called coalition of the willing will be led by Britain and France," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added.

According to Zakharova, the coalition's name took on a new meaning after compromising information about Western elites became public following the release of documents in the case of late US financier Jeffrey Epstein, convicted of sexual offenses, including against children.