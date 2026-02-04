Swiss foreign minister to be tried at ICC for alleged complicity in crimes in Gaza

GENEVA, February 4. /TASS/. A group of 25 Swiss lawyers has filed charges at the International Criminal Court against Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis for aiding war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide allegedly committed in the Gaza Strip, Swissinfo reported.

In particular, the minister is accused of failing to end Switzerland’s military cooperation with Israel and of not taking sufficient steps to prevent the deadly escalation of the conflict in Gaza. The Foreign Ministry said it had taken note of the statement.

Cassis is not the only official to face legal action from lawyers in his own country. In 2025, similar lawsuits were filed in The Hague against senior figures in Italy and France, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as the heads of the foreign and defense ministries of both countries.

On September 16, 2025, experts from the UN commission investigating events in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel stated that the Jewish state had committed genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. According to the commission’s assessment, the only logical conclusion regarding the actions of the Israeli authorities and military in the enclave, including starvation and inhumane living conditions for Palestinians, was that there was genocidal intent.