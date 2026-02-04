Argentina moves to extradite Maduro from US — portal

BUENOS AIRES, February 4. /TASS/. Argentine judge Sebastian Ramos has signed an extradition request for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from the United States in connection with a case opened in the South American republic concerning crimes against humanity, online portal Infobae reported.

The judge deemed it necessary to extradite Maduro to Argentina so that he could testify in the case.

In September 2024, a court in the Argentine capital granted a request from the country’s Attorney General’s Office to issue an arrest warrant for Maduro based on a complaint from a non-governmental organization accusing the Venezuelan leader of alleged human rights violations. Ramos subsequently forwarded the request to Interpol.