FACTBOX: What we know about attack on Russian gas carrier in Mediterranean Sea

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. A Russian gas carrier was attacked in the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian Transport Ministry reported.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the incident.

About the incident

- The Russian gas carrier Arctic Metagaz was attacked on March 3 in the Mediterranean Sea.

- The incident occurred in close proximity to the territorial waters of the European Union member state of Malta.

- According to the Transport Ministry, the tanker was en route from the port of Murmansk carrying cargo documented in full compliance with international regulations.

- The attack was carried out from the Libyan coast using Ukrainian unmanned boats, the ministry said.

Legal assessment

- The Transport Ministry described the attack as an act of international terrorism and maritime piracy.

- The ministry called the incident a gross violation of the fundamental norms of international maritime law.

- Such actions, carried out with the connivance of the authorities of EU member states, must not remain without assessment by the international community, the ministry said.

Crew

- All crew members were rescued thanks to coordinated efforts by Maltese and Russian rescue services.

- There were 30 crew members on board, all Russian citizens.

About the tanker

- The gas carrier Arctic Metagaz was built in 2003, according to data from the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

- The carrier is registered in the Port of Sochi.