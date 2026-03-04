Even Trump’s loyal supporters question rationale for war in Iran — Politico

NEW YORK, March 4. /TASS/. The US administration has so far failed to clearly articulate the goals of the war against Iran, raising increasing questions even among the most loyal supporters of US President Donald Trump, Politico reported, citing sources.

According to the report, the White House is "running out of time" to justify its position regarding the attacks on Iran.

According to a statement by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), six US servicemen were killed during the military operations in the Middle East as a result of Iran’s initial retaliatory strikes.

As Politico noted, the hostilities are unfolding amid calls from Republicans associated with the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement for leaders to focus on domestic issues due to concerns about a prolonged conflict. Such a scenario could lead to rising gasoline prices, undermining the president’s promise of affordable fuel and demoralizing voters who support the current US leader.

Some MAGA allies believe that the operation against Iran contradicts what the president once promised his voters. According to Republican strategist Matthew Bartlett, who worked in Trump’s first administration, a growing number within the movement are questioning the current course of events. They are asking "legitimate questions: If things go longer or go wrong, those questions will only grow, as will their concerns and skepticisms.".