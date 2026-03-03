Iran hits strategic water reservoirs, energy facility in Qatar

DOHA, March 3. /TASS/. Iran has struck Qatar’s critical industrial infrastructure, including water reservoirs in Mesaieed and the Qatar Energy industrial compound in Ras Laffan, Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman and adviser to the prime minister Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari said.

"Strikes were reported in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed, they targeted industrial facilities and infrastructure," the Al Araby television channel quoted him as saying.

According to the diplomat, the strikes targeted "an integrated industrial compound consisting of production and service facilities" in Ras Laffan and "a vital facility and [water] reservoirs" in Mesaieed.

Qatar Energy reported on Monday that it has suspended liquefied natural gas production and related products following an attack on its industrial sites in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed. According to the Qatari defense ministry, these facilities were attacked by drones launched from Iran.