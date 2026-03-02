MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of Ukraine’s banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, has expressed skepticism about the prospects of negotiations with the collective West amid the ongoing situation involving Iran. He contends that Western powers are exploiting the crisis as a distraction to mask their intentions for future aggression.

"Events in Iran raise serious questions about the wisdom of engaging in negotiations with the collective West, which appears to be using these developments solely as a cover for impending acts of hostility. Their actions reveal a troubling level of cynicism and diplomatic ineptitude, which only serve to justify any aggressive measures they may undertake and to dismiss any responses to such provocations," he wrote in an opinion piece published on the movement's website.

Medvedchuk further emphasized that the developments in Iran "starkly illustrate the futility of appeals to reason, legality, or respect for sovereignty and mutual interests in today’s international arena.".