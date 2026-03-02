Russia draws its conclusions based on outcome of US-Iran talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russia is analyzing developments following the US-Iran talks and drawing the necessary conclusions, and Moscow is continuing the negotiation process in a manner consistent with its interests, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"Of course, we are assessing the situation and drawing the appropriate conclusions," the spokesman said. "But we are continuing to work in our own interests," he added.

Washington and Tehran held lengthy negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program at the same venue where consultations on the Ukrainian settlement are taking place - Geneva. The parties even announced progress in this diplomatic process, but immediately afterwards, the US and Israel launched military aggression against Iran.

As a result of the strikes by these countries, the leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed. Tehran launched retaliatory strikes against US-related military targets throughout the Gulf region.