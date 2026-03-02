At least 172 Ukrainian drones shot down over Russian regions overnight — defense ministry

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces have shot down 172 Ukrainian drones over the Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"During the past night, from 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on March 1 to 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on March 2 [8 p.m. GMT on March 1 to 4:00 a.m. GMT on March 2], air defense assets on duty intercepted and destroyed 172 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 67 drones over the Black Sea waters, 66 drones over the territory of the Krasnodar Region, 23 drones over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, 8 drones over the Azov Sea waters, 4 drones over the territory of the Belgorod Region, 3 drones over the territory of the Kursk Region, and one drone over the territory of the Astrakhan Region," the ministry stated.