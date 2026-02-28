MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,330 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost up to 220 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, some 190 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West, roughly 190 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South, up to 400 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, some 330 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 50 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr," the ministry reported.