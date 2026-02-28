Russian air defenses intercept 315 Ukrainian UAVs, Flamingo cruise missile over past day

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 315 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a Flamingo long-range cruise missile over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight guided aerial bombs, ten rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, one Flamingo long-range cruise missile and 315 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 118,121 unmanned aerial vehicles, 651 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,942 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,675 multiple rocket launchers, 33,529 field artillery guns and mortars and 55,461 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.