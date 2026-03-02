Trump allows for lifting of sanctions if new Iranian leadership proves pragmatic — NYT

NEW YORK, March 2. /TASS/. The New York Times described US President Donald Trump as "open to lifting sanctions on Iran if the new leadership showed itself to be a pragmatic partner."

At the same time, during the interview with the newspaper, he refused to clarify whether the US would in any way support those attempting to overthrow the current Iranian authorities. "I don’t make a commitment one way or the other; it’s too early," the publication quoted Trump as saying. "We have work to do and we’ve done it very well. I’d say we’re quite ahead of schedule."

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Iranian Armed Forces’ elite unit, announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and some other key leaders of the Islamic Republic were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack, and the country declared a 40-day mourning.