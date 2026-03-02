IDF detects rocket launches from Lebanon for first time since ceasefire — press service

TEL AVIV, March 2. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that it detected the launch of several rockets towards Israeli territory from Lebanon and successfully intercepted one of them.

"Following the sirens that sounded in several areas in northern Israel, a projectile that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force, and several projectiles fell in open areas," the IDF stated. "No injuries or damages were reported."

The public broadcaster Kan notes that this is the first shelling of Israeli territory from Lebanon since the ceasefire took effect.