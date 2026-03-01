UAE moves to close its embassy in Iran — foreign ministry

RABAT, March 1. /TASS/. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a decision to close its embassy in the Iranian capital and withdraw its ambassador from the Islamic Republic.

"The United Arab Emirates has announced the closure of its Embassy in Tehran and the withdrawal of its Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with all members of its diplomatic mission," the ministry said in a press release on its website.

The move comes amid what the ministry called blatant Iranian missile attacks targeting Emirati soil.