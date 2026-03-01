Tehran open to any efforts toward de-escalation of regional tensions — Iran’s top diplomat

TUNIS, March 1. /TASS/. Tehran is ready for any efforts to ease tensions in the region, the Foreign Ministry of Oman quoted Iran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi as saying in a phone call with his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

"[Araghchi] conveyed the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling for peace, as he noted that the Israeli-US attack on his country was a cause of escalating tensions and panic in the region and reiterated that the Iranian side is open to any major attempts toward ending the escalation and returning to stability," the Omani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X.