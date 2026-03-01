Governing Council will act as Iran's Supreme Leader until a new one is elected

TUNIS, March 1. /TASS/. The Governing Council will assume the duties of Iran's Supreme Leader until a successor to the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is elected, Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, announced.

"In accordance with the constitution, a Governing Council has been formed, which will act as the Supreme Leader until a successor [to Khamenei] is elected," Al Alam TV quoted Larijani as saying.

Earlier, IRNA reported that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the head of the judiciary, and a member of the Guardian Council of the Constitution will temporarily lead the republic following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.