US president says Tehran did not want to strike deal with Washington

WASHINGTON, February 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he decided to launch a large-scale military operation against Iran because Tehran did not want to reach an agreement with Washington.

"The Iranians got close [to a deal] and then pulled back - close and then pulled back. I understood from that that they don't really want a deal," the US leader told Axios.

According to the article, Trump said there was a "failure of negotiations" with Iran, which was the main reason for the start of the operation.