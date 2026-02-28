US targeted IRGC command posts, air defense systems, military airfields in Iran — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, February 28. /TASS/. The United States targeted command posts of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces), air defense systems, military airfields, as well as missile and drone launch sites in its strikes on Iran, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"The US and partner forces began striking targets at 1:15 am ET (6:15 a.m. GMT - TASS) to dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, prioritizing locations that posed an imminent threat. Targets included Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields," the command said in a statement on X.

The US and Israel have launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House said the move was prompted by missile and nuclear threats allegedly originating from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation.