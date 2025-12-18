MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. European elites fear the truth about the conflict in Ukraine, John Mark Dougan, former US marine and police officer, who is the first American on the EU’s sanctions list, said in an interview with TASS.

"Telling these truths is very damaging to the European Union. They have staked everything on this war. They have destroyed their economy. They have destroyed people’s livelihoods in the European Union," he pointed out.

In this regard, Dougan mentioned Germany’s economy. "Almost all of it’s been exported to China now. Why? Because of their stupid policies. Because of their corruption, their money grift," he specified.

According to him, European leaders "cannot have anybody telling the truth about stolen funds that came from taxpayers."

The EU added Dougan to its Russia-related sanctions list on December 15, accusing him of "participating in pro-Kremlin digital information operations." Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that sanctions imposed by Western countries against Moscow over the past four years had had no impact.