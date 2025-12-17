Moscow values Budapest’s readiness to provide venue for Russia-US summit — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Moscow values Budapest’s readiness to provide a venue for a potential Russia-US summit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky said.

"We value Budapest’s readiness to be a venue for a potential Russian-American summit when conditions for this are created. I think the Russian and US leaders’ statements leave no room for doubt," he said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

Negotiations on Ukraine intensified after Washington proposed its 28-point peace plan in November. Kiev and its partners in Europe expressed dissatisfaction with the document and attempted to substantially revise it. Later, Trump stated that the initial plan had been refined taking into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev, with only a few contentious issues remaining. American representatives held talks with a Ukrainian delegation in Florida and with Russia in Moscow.

On December 8, Vladimir Zelensky promised to hand over to the US a shortened version of the peace plan, reduced to 20 points, developed during his meeting with European leaders. On December 10, they presented Trump with a proposal regarding Ukraine's territorial concessions as part of a plan to settle the conflict.