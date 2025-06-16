No compensations for termination of Russian gas purchases — EC

BRUSSELS, June 16. /TASS/. The European Commission is not considering compensations for terminating purchases of Russian gas, energy and housing commissioner Dan Jorgen said at a press conference after the EU energy ministers meeting.

"No, we do not offer compensations. Many member-states have already stopped import of energy resources from Russia at great expense," he said.

He noted that EU countries having effective contracts for Russian gas-purchases would be offered to sever them on the basis of "force majeure" so that not pay compensations for early termination.

The ban for EU member-countries to buy Russian gas should also remain in force after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, the commissioner added.

For the time being, EU countries are buying almost 19% of the whole gas quantity flowing into Europe in Russia.