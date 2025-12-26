Ukrainian government may declassify data on uranium reserves

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government may declassify information about the country’s uranium reserves as part of the Ukraine-United States Mineral Resources Agreement, the head of Ukraine’s National Extractive Industries Association of Ukraine, Ksenia Orinchak, said.

She said that the government has already declassified information about key mineral resources, such as diamonds, gold, lithium, niobium, tantalum, titanium, zirconium, scandium, platinum, osmium, and palladium. Separately, a similar decision was made regarding gallium, indium, cadmium, rhenium, rubidium, selenium, thallium, tellurium and cesium.

"At this point, only the information on uranium and uranium ore reserves remains classified," the Unian news agency quoted her as saying.

She added that her association has been working with government agencies and analysts to draft the Strategy on Critically Important Minerals that will facilitate their study, production and processing in 2026-2030.

"Declassifying information on uranium is now under discussion as one of the measures mentioned in the strategy," Orinchak said.

On April 30, the United States and Ukraine signed a minerals agreement. Many media outlets and deputies of the Verkhovna Rada expressed dissatisfaction with the deal, noting that the document means the loss of part of Kiev's economic sovereignty, and also does not include security guarantees, which were discussed at length in Vladimir Zelensky's office. Besides, the parliamentarians were outraged that the Rada had not been provided with two additional documents mentioned in the main agreement. Nevertheless, on May 8, the Verkhovna Rada ratified it. As part of the deal, an investment fund was created, to which Kiev will contribute 50% of all income from new rents and new licenses for mining in new areas.