Siberian tiger attacks hunter in Primorsky Region, fatal outcome

VLADIVOSTOK, February 16. /TASS/. A Siberian tiger attacked a hunter in the Chuguyevsky district of the Primorsky Region, killing him, the press service of the regional Ministry of Natural Resources reported.

"On February 15, a tragic incident involving a Siberian tiger occurred in the Chuguyevsky district of the Primorsky Region. The attack took place 20 km from the village of Izvilinka in a forest. The victim was a hunter delivering supplies to a feeding site," the report said. Law enforcement agencies told TASS that the man was a sailor who had returned home between voyages.

A special task force of police officers, hunting supervisors, and specialists from the Amur Tiger Center has been deployed to locate the animal, the Primorsky Region Interior Ministry’s press service reported. The tiger may have been injured and acted in self-defense, Sergey Aramilev, director of the Amur Tiger Center, told TASS.