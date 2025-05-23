Putin enjoys strong support among Russians, latest poll shows

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian public in President Vladimir Putin stands at 80.2%, according to a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll, carried out between March 12-18, surveyed 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 80.2% of participants responded affirmatively (a decrease of 1%), while the approval rating for the president's performance decreased by 1.5% to 77.7%," the service said.

A total of 53% expressed approval of how the Russian government is managing the country (a decrease of 0.3%), while 53.7% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (an increase of 0.2%). The percentage of respondents who said they trust Mishustin was 62.7% (an increase of 0.4%).

Regarding the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 33.1% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (a decrease of 1.4%), 29.8% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (an increase of 0.1%), 21.3% trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (a decrease of 0.4%), and 10.9% trust New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (an increase of 1.3%).

The level of support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 35% (a decrease of 1.8%). Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) increased by 0.6% to 10.5%, while backing for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) fell by 0.4% to 10.8%. Support for A Just Russia-For Truth party increased by 0.1% to 4.1%, while backing for the New People party rose by 0.3% to 6.7%.