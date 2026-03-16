Kremlin doesn’t address media reports on Khamenei’s receiving treatment in Moscow

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has refused to comment on allegations that Iran’s new leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has arrived in Moscow for medical treatment.

"We never comment on such reports," he told journalists when asked about the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida’s publication on this matter.

The new Iranian leader’s father, Ayatollah Khamenei, was killed in the US-Israeli attack on Iran, which has been ongoing since February 28. Both the United States and Israel say they will continue the operation in Iran, targeting the country’s leadership, including the newly elected Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

According to the Iranian foreign ministry, the new leader was wounded in the US-Israeli strikes but is reportedly feeling well.