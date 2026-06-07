Traffic halted on auto crossing point in Crimea’s Dzhankoy due to Chongar bridge damage

GENICHESK, June 7. /TASS/. Traffic through the Dzhankoy auto crossing point on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and Crimea has been suspended due to a damaged bridge in Chongar in the wake of last night’s attack by Ukrainian troops, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"As a result of a drone attack overnight, a bridge near the locality of Chongar was damaged. For security reasons, traffic through the Dzhankoy auto crossing point has been temporarily closed. <…> Specialized services are working at the scene," Saldo wrote on his Telegram channel.