Iran attacks Thai-flagged ship trying to pass through Strait of Hormuz — agency

TEHRAN, July 17. /TASS/. Iran has attacked a Thai-flagged vessel trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without Tehran’s permission, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source.

According to the source, the ship ignored the Iranian naval forces’ warning and tried to continue its movement through the waterway but was attacked by Iranian forces. No data on casualties or damage was provided.

Another round of escalation between the United States and Iran began on July 8 when, despite the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, the United States delivered a series of airstrikes on Iran allegedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. That same day, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire with Iran wan no longer effective. In response, Iran started attacking US assets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.