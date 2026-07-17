Tucker Carlson says US faces threat of popular revolution

NEW YORK, July 17. /TASS/. American journalist Tucker Carlson believes the United States faces the risk of a popular revolution.

"We have leaders who have contempt for us, who take us for granted, who use us, who lie to us, who really don't care about us at all," Carlson said in an interview with Bloomberg.

"And we know that because when life expectancy declines, when people die younger, when the middle class disappears as it did 11 years ago and nobody says anything about it," he said.

Responding to the interviewer's remark that he was painting "a really bleak picture" of life in the United States, Carlson said "it's not a bleak picture. It's a normal, human picture."

"Success breeds decadence, which spurs collapse, and then you have a reset. And hopefully it's a non-dramatic reset where people just kind of come to their senses and recall why they were successful in the first place and do those things. I don't want revolution, but we're going to get a revolution if this continues," Carlson said.

He stressed that he rejects political violence.

"If you convey to people that their vote does not matter, that there's no nonviolent way to be heard, they will by definition, over time, resort to violence. I don't want that," Carlson added.

Carlson was a close ally of Donald Trump for many years and supported the Republican Party. After the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, he began sharply criticizing the White House.