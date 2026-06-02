MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost 72 heavy combat quadcopters and 54 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers over the past day as a result of combat operations by Russia’s Battlegroup West, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma reported.

"Air defense crews and mobile armed units shot down 46 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 72 heavy combat quadcopters, and two enemy loitering munitions," Bigma said.

In addition, 54 UAV control centers, a Starlink satellite communications station, 24 ground robotic systems, and two enemy field ammunition depots were neutralized.