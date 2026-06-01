Trump faces mounting political crisis — CNN

NEW YORK, June 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is facing increasing political difficulties that enhance his vulnerability both domestically and internationally, CNN said.

According to the TV channel, one of the most serious problems remains finding a way out of the conflict with Iran. CNN notes that despite the sustained strikes by the United States and Israel, Washington has not yet achieved the desired results, and the negotiations are still unfinished.

The channel also points to growing disagreements around several Trump's initiatives within the United States, including the creation of a fund to compensate participants in the events of January 6, 2021, the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the country's independence, renaming of government facilities and construction of new facilities in Washington.

CNN notes that the combination of these factors creates additional difficulties for the Republican Party ahead of the midterm congressional elections and raises questions about the administration's policy priorities.