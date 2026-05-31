Iran to amend potential deal with US if Trump changes its terms — agency

TEHRAN, May 31. /TASS/. Iran will make its amendments to the text of a potential agreement with the United States if US President Donald Trump tries to change it, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source.

According to the source, the fact that Trump makes any changes to the text of the agreement does not mean that Tehran will automatically accept them; Iran is sure to respond. Iran, in his words, is fully prepared for the possibility that the agreement will not be signed.

The New York Times reported earlier in the day that Trump had toughened terms of a potential deal with Iran and sent his new proposal to the Iranian side.