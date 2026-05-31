IAEA experts inspecting site of Ukrainian drone’s impact at ZNPP — envoy

VIENNA, May 31. /TASS/. Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are inspecting the site of the Ukrainian UAV’s impact on the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov reported.

"The IAEA experts are inspecting the damage caused by a Ukrainian drone to Power Unit 6 of the ZNPP on May 30," Ulyanov wrote on his page on X, accompanying the post with a photo of inspectors.