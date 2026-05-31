Israel captures Crusader-era fortress of Beaufort in southern Lebanon — minister

TEL AVIV, May 31. /TASS/. The Israeli army has established control of a key strategic height north of the Litani River in Lebanon, home to the Crusader fortress of Beaufort, Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on X.

He posted a photo on his page showing the flags of Israel and the Golani Brigade fluttering over the ruins of a medieval castle.

"Under the guidance of [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] and my direction, the IDF expanded its maneuver in Lebanon, crossed the Litani River and captured the Beaufort Ridge, one of the most important strategic points for the protection of our settlements in Galilee and the safety of our troops," he wrote.

The minister noted that this occurred 44 years after the Israeli army first captured Beaufort Castle in 1982 during Operation Peace for Galilee. "This is a clear message to our enemies: those who threaten Israeli citizens will lose their strategic assets one by one," he stressed.

Katz added that the military operation against the Shiite Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon continued. "The campaign is not yet over. The IDF is strong, and we are all determined to crush Hezbollah’s power and complete the mission, ensuring the security of the residents of the North [of Israel]," he concluded.

Beaufort Castle is located at an altitude of 300 meters, 100 kilometers south of Beirut. The Crusaders captured the site in 1139 and built a fortress there, which subsequently changed hands many times. By the early 20th century, the castle was in ruins, but the commanding heights retained their strategic military significance. In the 1970s, Palestine Liberation Organization units established a presence there, shelling Israeli territory. They were driven out by Israeli forces in 1982. Israel controlled Beaufort until 2000 and used the area as a military base. After the Israeli army withdrew from Lebanon in 2000, Beaufort became a stronghold for Hezbollah militias.