NATO members could play role in opening Strait of Hormuz — Military Committee head

TOKYO, May 31. /TASS/. NATO is currently not directly involved in resolving issues related to the Strait of Hormuz, but its members are moving their forces closer to the area and are prepared to intervene if conditions are met, NATO Military Committee head Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone said.

"NATO directly doesn’t have a role right now, but NATO nations do have it. They are also relocating forces close to the area. So whenever the condition will be met, I think they will be able to do their business," he said on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue international defense forum.

In this regard, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone pointed to the role of not an alliance, but a "coalition of the willing." "We do have a coalition of the willing, which are Alliance nations with partners with like-minded nations that are getting ready, planning in case there will be the conditions to intervene there," he said.