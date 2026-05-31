MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Kiev’s attempts to attack the infrastructure of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant evidences it is ready to resort to any provocations from desperation, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Active attempts of attacking the plant that were committed during the entire month speak of deliberate actions, demonstrating readiness to resort to any provocations from desperation, ignoring their consequences for millions of people," the diplomat said.