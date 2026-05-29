Putin wonders who in EU will buy Armenia's agro-exports if Russia stops imports

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin questioned who Armenia would supply its agricultural products to if it joined the European Union and Russia was unable to import these goods.

The head of state noted that phytosanitary standards in the EAEU countries are much stricter than in the EU.

"But agricultural products [from Armenia] go to our market, and then we will stop recognizing these standards. We will have to revisit this. Maybe we will recognize them [EU phytosanitary standards] and be satisfied. Maybe not. We will have to see. Where will these goods [from Armenia] go, say, wine – to Spain? To France? To Italy? To Portugal? Where? We need to think about it," Putin noted.