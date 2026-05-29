Fico calls for immediate dialogue between EU, Russia in light of UAV incident in Romania

BRATISLAVA, May 29. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called for immediate dialogue between the EU and Russia following an incident involving a UAV in Romania.

"A few days ago, I said that in the absence of dialogue between the EU and Russia, any stray drone could lead to an escalation of tensions that we would be unable to contain. In light of the UAV incident, I express my full solidarity with the Romanian government. I urge restraint in statements on the use of force and once again call for the immediate start of dialogue between the EU and Russia," the prime minister wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia and owned by Meta, which Moscow has designated as an extremist organization).

Earlier, the Romanian Defense Ministry reported that a drone had crashed onto the roof of an apartment building in the city of Galati. Bucharest blamed Russia for the incident.

Romania’s Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the Russian ambassador to inform him of the diplomatic measures that would be taken in response.