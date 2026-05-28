Sweden’s deliveries of fighter jets to Kiev unbecoming amid deadly attack on Starobelsk

STOCKHOLM, May 28. /TASS/. Stockholm’s announcement that it has signed a deal to supply fighter jets to the Kiev government as part of a move to enhance military cooperation looks particularly "cynical" against the backdrop of Ukraine’s recent deadly attack on Starobelsk, the Russian Embassy to Sweden wrote on its Telegram channel.

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson said at a joint news conference with Vladimir Zelensky that Sweden will hand over 16 Jas 39 C/D Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine and sell 20 new Jas 39 E/F aircraft.

"The Swedish government continues to boost its military support for the Kiev regime, despite its obvious terror against civilians," the Russian diplomatic mission said. "Against the backdrop of the barbaric attack on <…> Starobelsk, Stockholm’s announcement about expanding defense cooperation with Ukraine and a deal to deliver Gripen warplanes there look particularly cynical."

"Such steps on the part of Sweden can only lead to escalation of the conflict and facilitate new crimes, committed by Ukraine’s neo-Nazis. This means that Sweden is assuming a part of political and moral responsibility for such a development," the embassy added.

Ukrainian troops launched a drone attack on the academic building and dormitory of the Lugansk Pedagogical University’s Vocational College in the city of Starobelsk in the early hours of May 22. As many as 86 students aged from 15 and 22 years were inside at the time of the attack. According to the latest official reports, 21 people died and 44 more - 42 students and two college employees - were injured.