Russian Baltic Fleet anti-saboteur boats live-fire machine guns in Gulf of Finland drills

KALININGRAD, May 27. /TASS/. Russian Baltic Fleet anti-saboteur boats live-fired machine guns at sea and aerial targets in the Gulf of Finland during drills, the Fleet’s press office reported.

"At the Baltic Fleet’s combat training naval ranges in the Gulf of Finland, the crews of the Nakhimovets and P-474 anti-saboteur boats of the Leningrad Naval Base practiced the assignments of conducting live-fire at sea and aerial targets," the press office said in a statement.

The anti-saboteur boat crews delivered fire from 14.5mm MTPU naval machine gun mounts. The crews also practiced ship damage control on the move and anti-saboteur defense during an anchorage in an unsafe roadstead, it specified.